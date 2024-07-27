press release: The Madison Pride Contests are set for July 27 at FIVE Nightclub! Who will be our new King, Queen, and MX of Pride 2024-2025? Find out on July 27! Brought to you by Five Nightclub, Ravyn Entertainment, and in association with OutReach LGBTQ Community Center!

Featuring the stepdowns of Julez Madison, Coyote Graves, Maya Mink, hosted by Cass Marie Domino, Kayos Lynn Mirage. Contestants should arrive by 7 pm. $5.