Madison Pro Soccer Meet & Greet

press release: Madison Pro Soccer will announce its first player signing tomorrow. The player will be revealed Wednesday, October 24 at 4:00 PM CT during an open event at Jamerica restaurant in Madison. Managing Director Peter Wilt and Head Coach and Technical Director Daryl Shore will be present to introduce the player.

Our first player is, “a dynamic, attacking veteran professional who we are certain will be embraced by the fans and Madison community,” Wilt said.

Madison Pro Soccer invites fans to the player reveal. There will be an opportunity for questions, as well as a public meet and greet.

Date: October 24, 2018, 4 PM - 6 PM, Jamerica - 1236 Williamson St., Madison, WI 53703