Madison Pro Soccer Name & Logo Reveal

press release: Madison Pro Soccer will reveal the team’s name, logo, and primary colors on Sunday, November 18, in a ceremony at the Wisconsin Historical Society. The reveal event will be open to the public and the media, and will begin at 1:00 PM in the lobby of the Wisconsin Historical Society located at 816 State Street in Madison.

“We are excited to unveil the winning name which was crowd sourced via hundreds of submissions and, ultimately, chosen by the fans. The colors selection and logo design elements were also influenced by the public,” said Madison Pro Soccer Managing Director Peter Wilt. “Building the brand with the fans and sharing it publicly for the first time on November 18 is a great way to connect the team with the community.”

Madison Pro Soccer Managing Partner Vern Stenman praised the community connection. “Developing the identity of this club has been a truly community process. We’re proud to unveil a brand that we’re confident all of Madison and beyond will connect with, and look forward to continuing to work to define the brand of professional soccer at Breese Stevens Field as we prepare for our first game.”

Public attendees who drive are recommended to park in the Lake Street Ramp, Helen C. White Garage, or available street parking on Langdon Street.