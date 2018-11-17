Madison Pro Soccer Tryouts

press release: Madison Pro Soccer, Wisconsin’s only outdoor professional soccer team, has announced the dates for tryouts for its first USL League One squad. The tryouts are being held

to expand the local player recruiting pool and to discover new talents. Open tryouts will be held on Saturday, November 17, with invitational tryouts following on November 18 and 19 at Breese Stevens Field in Madison. The technical staff will choose select participants from the open tryout to continue in the invitational tryout.

"As we set out to build our team I think it is important that we give all players a chance to become a part of this team,” said Madison Pro Soccer head coach Daryl Shore. “Through the open tryouts and the invitational tryouts we are looking to see if we can find any players that may be under the radar and give them the chance to make the step up to the pro environment.”

For out-of-town players, discounted room blocks are available at both the Howard Johnson Plaza Hotel (608) 244-2481 and the Holiday Inn Suites (608) 709-5050.

Players should arrive prepared for the tryouts with their own boots, socks, shorts, gloves, shin pads and any other equipment related to their position.

Players can register for the tryouts online.

Schedule for OPEN TRYOUTS:

9:00 AM to 9:30 AM: Check-in at Breese Stevens Field (on-street parking)

10:00 AM to Noon: Session 1

Noon to 2:00 PM: Break (on own)

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM: Session 2