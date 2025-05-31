Madison Public Library 150th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Madison Public Library is celebrating 150 years of service in 2025 with programs, events, and activities designed to highlight the value of libraries as a cornerstone of the Madison community. You don't make it to 150 years without knowing how to throw a party -- and we've got several celebrations planned throughout the year thanks to the support of the Madison Public Library Foundation(link is external).

Save the date for treats, music, and fun at each location in May 2025!

May 10

Alicia Ashman Library, 9-11am

Meadowridge Library 11am - 1pm

Sequoya Library 1-3pm

Goodman South Madison Library 3-5pm

May 17

Central Library, 10am - 2pm

May 31

Monroe Street Library, 9-11am

Pinney Library, 11am -1pm

Lakeview Library, 1-3pm

Hawthorne Library, 3-5pm

We'll share more information as the dates get closer, and additional 150th Anniversary events will be announced later in the year, as well.

The theme for the auspicious year is Celebrating the Past, Inspiring the Future, and Library Director Tana Elias says it was chosen intentionally.

“Madison Free Library – as we were known in 1875 – has a rich history of community support. We’ve been present through key moments and transitions in our community and nation’s history, including two world wars, the Civil Rights Movement, and the invention of the internet,” said Elias. “We’ve enjoyed the support of the Madison community, and this celebration is a community thank you and an open invitation. We’re excited to invite people to discover the library for the first time, welcome back those who haven’t visited in a while, and revel in this special moment with library lovers across the city all year long.”

Madison Public Library is also adding a tenth library as it prepares to go out to bid for construction on the Imagination Center at Reindahl Park in mid-February of this year. The project is set to break ground later this spring and open in the fall of 2026. Madison Public Library Foundation Director, Conor Moran, says the Imagination Center helps set the scene for the future of library services in Madison.

“Madison is a growing city, and the northeast side is one of the fastest growing areas of the city,” said Moran. “Madison Public Library has always been responsive to the needs of the community, and when I think about the future of library services, I think about the ability to connect people to both the critical and life-enriching resources that make Madison a wonderful place to live.”

Whether looking to the future, connecting in the present, or remembering the past, the legacy of free service and the strength of the staff are hallmarks of Madison Public Library, according to Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway.

“At the opening ceremony of the very first Madison Public Library, Mayor Silas Pinney said its purpose was to ‘confer its blessings on all alike.’ Those blessings of knowledge, joy, and community have expanded greatly in 150 years. What’s never wavered is the founding principle that the Library is free, accessible, and open to all,” said Rhodes-Conway. “Let’s mark this sesquicentennial by thanking and congratulating the dedicated staff that make our libraries truly special places for tens of thousands of Madisonians each and every day. And by building upon the Library’s successes so even more residents are able to utilize its blessings in the next 150 years.“

Here are a few ways to engage in the 150th Anniversary celebrations now:

150 Items Challenge(link is external): Check out 150 items in 2025 and receive a commemorative gift in the form of a branded drawstring bag - perfect for carrying home library books, movies, or materials from the Library of Things. Pick up a tracking sheet at any library location or download one from our website(link is external). Explore the collection and share what you check out on social media by tagging @madisonpubliclibrary on Facebook and Instagram.

Book Arch Selfies: Stop in at Central Library(link is external) to take photos with the book arch. This special library resource will be available throughout the year for visitors to browse themed local history displays, take selfies, and show off what they’re checking out. Look for it on the 1st floor behind the display tables from January - April, 2025. The first display features photos and stories on Madison Public Library’s 80-year tradition of celebrating Black History Month.

Historic Timeline: Find pop-up timeline displays in all nine libraries that link to a more robust interactive timeline online(link is external) where visitors can learn fun facts about the opening of their favorite library location, see how the Bubbler got its start, and unearth other impactful moments from Madison Public Library’s history.

Outreach Events: Look for library ambassadors at events across Madison. Visit the Madison Public Library table to sign up for a library card or email newsletter, share a testimonial, and learn more about what's happening for the 150th Anniversary. Plus, visitors can receive a commemorative gift when they sign up for a library card at these special events.

Meet Us Here

Past, Present, Future: Share your first library memory or your vision for the libraries of the future. Fill out the form online(link is external) or find us at outreach events throughout the year, where upcoming Bubbler Artist-in-Residence, National Velvet, has created a unique way to collect these testimonials.

Additional events and activities to celebrate the 150th Anniversary will be announced later in the year. Follow along with the journey at madpl.org/150years