press release: Get a Sneak Peak of Our Future Public Market Home!

This holiday season, the Madison Public Market team is opening the doors of our future home in the Fleet Services Building for a special holiday event!

Saturday, December 14 we're hosting a festive holiday market from 11am – 3pm. Not only will you get a look inside our Market’s future home, but you'll also have a chance to meet many local merchants, musicians and more.

This free event will feature holiday-themed performances, crafts for the little ones by Madison Public Library, and a special visit from our favorite sleigh-rider.

Stop by to mingle with your Madison neighbors, stock up on last-minute gifts, and warm up with some of Madison’s one-of-a-kind lunch and snack items for purchase. We hope to see you there!

For more event details and updated information, join us on Facebook.