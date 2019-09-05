Madison Public Market Meeting

press release: The community is invited to attend a public information meeting for the design reveal for Madison’s Public Market.

The public information meeting will be at 6 p.m., Sept. 5, at the Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Junior Blvd., Madison, Wis.

After several years of planning and an extensive public engagement process, which gathered input from thousands of community members, this meeting will be the public’s first opportunity to view the nearly complete design for the Public Market Building. At the meeting, the public will see more detailed designs that will offer a mix of experiences in the space. City Staff and the project architects will share information about the mix and layout of merchants at the market, the event spaces, informal gathering areas, the market kitchen, outdoor plazas and potential community arts/exhibit spaces. re will also be an update on pedestrian, bike and car access, building entries and landscaping ideas. Finally, staff will share how sustainability features will be included in the design, such as innovative water conservation techniques, solar panels and natural ventilation.

meeting will include poster size images of the designs, a presentation from the architecture team, a question and answer session with project leaders and opportunity to ask one-on-one questions about the designs in smaller breakout groups after the presentation.

Public Market will be located at 200 North First Street, Madison, Wis., within a soon-to-be-vacant building, which currently houses City Fleet Services. Fleet Services will move to a new location at 4151 Nakoosa Trail when the new construction is complete next year. After the move, the reconstruction and renovation will begin at 200 North First Street for the new Madison Public Market, set to open in Fall 2021. The Public Market project will bring new life to this existing city-owned facility that would otherwise become obsolete with the relocation of Fleet Services.

In May, the City hosted an open house for the public to see the first round of designs for the Public Market, and more than 1,000 people attended.

Madison Public Market is a $13 million project. The city of Madison has included $7.5 million in the City’s Capital Budget. The Madison Public Market Foundation launched a campaign and has now raised over $1 million toward a $4 million goal for the project. Of the $4 million, $2.5 million will go to the building project, and $1.5 million will be used for future market operations. The $1.5 million was not included in the city’s Capital Budget. The Market anticipates receiving equity through the tax credit program of $3 million (20 percent of total project costs). State and federal grants and tax increment financing may also support a part of project costs. The city of Madison will maintain ownership of the building. The Madison Public Market Foundation, an independent non-profit organization, will manage and operate the facility.

The Sept. 5 public information meeting will be streamed live online for anyone who cannot attend.

Resources to connect, stay updated on Public Market:

Stay updated on the City’s Madison Public Market Project Page

MadisonPublicMarket.org

https://www.facebook.com/Friendsofthemadisonpublicmarket/

https://www.instagram.com/madpublicmarket/