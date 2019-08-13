Madison Public Schools Enrollment

press release: Online enrollment in the Madison School District is open, and in-person enrollment days at schools begin this week. Families can begin online enrollment at mmsd.org/enroll, and a full schedule of in person enrollment days is available on the district’s website at mmsd.org/enrollschedule.

For the third year, many families can complete the enrollment process online. Families of continuing elementary and middle students who enroll online have the option to not attend their school's enrollment day in August if the student:

was enrolled last school year and is continuing from one grade to the next; AND

the student has no address changes, no guardian change, and their address and birthdate have been verified.

High school students are still required to go to school during their assigned enrollment days, even if they complete the enrollment process online and have no changes to key enrollment information.

If families cannot attend on their designated day, they should contact their child’s school to set up a time. Families can find out which school their child should attend by visiting mmsd.org/findyourschool.

Several neighborhood sites provide internet access and assistance with online enrollment. For a complete listing of times and locations offering assistance, please visit https://enrollment.madison. k12.wi.us/enrollmenthelp or call (608) 663-4957.