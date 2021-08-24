Madison Rally To Stop Lines 3 & 5

media release: Join Wisconsin 7, 350 Madison Climate Action Team and Building Unity at the State St. Corner of the WI State Capitol on Aug. 24th for a Noon Rally on to Stop Lines 3 & 5!

Show your solidarity with the Indigenous-led resistance to Enbridge's Lines 3 & 5 to help stop these fossil fuel expansion projects in our state.

Enbridge's Line 3 expansion project is the largest project in the corporation's history. The proposed pipeline would carry nearly twice the volume of tar sands and establish a new route, cutting through First Nations treaty land. If completed the new Line 3 would carry emissions equivalent to that of 50 coal-fired power plants every day!

Enbridge's Line 5 poses such a serious threat to the Great Lakes that the governor of Michigan ordered it to be shut down in May earlier this year. Enbridge defied this order and continues to operate under the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

Together, we can stop these pipelines. We urge President Biden, the Army Corp of Engineers, and the state of Wisconsin to honor treaty rights and their commitment to climate action by halting the construction of these dangerous and unwelcomed pipelines.