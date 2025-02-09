Madison Readers Book Swap
to
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Bring a book (or a bunch) and take a book (or a bunch) at the Madison Readers Book Swap hosted by the Thrillers by the Book Club - Madison branch.
Stop in at Delta Beer Lab on Sunday, February 9, from 12pm-2pm to peruse the book table and meet fellow book lovers!
All remaining books will be donated to The Book Deal in Madison.
Info
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Books