Madison Readers Book Swap

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Bring a book (or a bunch) and take a book (or a bunch) at the Madison Readers Book Swap hosted by the Thrillers by the Book Club - Madison branch.

Stop in at Delta Beer Lab on Sunday, February 9, from 12pm-2pm to peruse the book table and meet fellow book lovers!

All remaining books will be donated to The Book Deal in Madison.

