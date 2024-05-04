× Expand Clint Thayer Madison Red and the Band that Time Forgot

media release: Led by flame-haired vocalist (and keyboard player) Megan Levy (aka “Madison Red”), The Band That Time Forgot is a swinging quartet that specializes in playing classic blues and jazz from the 1920s to the 1960s on vintage instruments, and with as much fidelity to the original arrangements as is possible with a four-piece band.

$10 Cover.