Madison Red & the Band That Time Forgot, White Trash Blues Band

media release: On Oct. 6, Madison Red will be joined by a very special opening band, The White Trash Blues Band. They were a staple of the 1960s Madison music scene and are reuniting for one afternoon only! Some Madisonians may remember the White Trash billboard on State St.

The music is free- The Trash start at 2 PM -- Madison Red will have some very special guests performing with the band, be there or be square.

https://www.facebook.com/events/8133104746806645

