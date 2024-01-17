Madison Red & the Band That Time Forgot, White Trash Blues Band

× Expand Clint Thayer Madison Red and the Band that Time Forgot

media release: Led by flame-haired vocalist (and keyboard player) Megan Levy (aka “Madison Red”), The Band That Time Forgot is a swinging quartet that specializes in playing classic blues and jazz from the 1920s to the 1960s on vintage instruments, and with as much fidelity to the original arrangements as is possible with a 4-piece band.

Roger Brotherhood, guitarist for WTBB has remained one of the finest blues guitarists in the region. This revival of The Trash gives him the chance to work his magic with the band’s gut bucket Chicago Blues style

$10 Cover