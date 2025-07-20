Madison Restaurant Week
to
media release: Mark your calendars for this year's Summer Restaurant Week! July 20-25, 2025
This semi-annual event is the perfect opportunity to sample some of Madison's local offerings. For participating restaurants:
https://www.channel3000.com/madison-magazine/restaurant-week/
Presenting Sponsor: Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, Heat for Heroes
Supporting Sponsors: Dream House Dream Kitchens & Roth Cheese
Wine Sponsor: Delicato Family Wines & Frederick Wildman and Sons
Info
Food & Drink