ONLINE: Madison Reyes, FLETCHER, Renée Elise Goldsberry

media release: Live Nation Women, a division of Live Nation Entertainment, today announced a collaboration with Girls With Impact to produce their first-ever virtual benefit concert for International Women’s Day.

The benefit concert will deliver a unique live entertainment experience from the comfort of home, featuring Madison Reyes, star of Netflix’s "Julie and The Phantoms,” FLETCHER, top female Spotify pop artist and featured song “Last Laugh” in the Golden Globes nominated film, “Promising Young Woman,” and Emmy Award winner and Star of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical, “Hamilton,” Renée Elise Goldsberry.

It will take place Monday, March 8, at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Recently featured in The New York Times, Girls With Impact is the nation’s only live online business and leadership program for young women ages 12-18, equipping girls with the tools, confidence, and skills to be tomorrow’s business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

The online-MBA program has seen profound results amongst graduates -- including full college scholarships, national press, boosted confidence, and more as they create business from their passions.

“Live Nation Women and Girls With Impact share similar goals of empowering and advancing girls & women in their industries as well as the shared pursuit of making sure diverse women’s voices are heard,” said Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Live Nation Women. “These common threads allowed us to work together to create the concept for this special event and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

The concert will be streamed on Headliner, an integrated streaming service that will create an immersive experience for attendees, including options to chat with Madison, Fletcher, and Renée, donate funds to the cause, and purchase merchandise.

The event will also feature a Q&A with Girls With Impact graduates and teen girl CEOs Jody Bell, Neha Shukla, and Kristen St. Louis who will discuss how they created their own businesses and inspire young women to do the same.

“The event will be a great way to advance the next generation and take action,” said CEO Jennifer Openshaw. “Together, we can make March 8th count – giving those under-resourced girls a real shot at the C-Suite and, in the process, come together to make the world a better place.”

The concert costs a minimum $25 donation ($100 suggested) to attend and will benefit Girls With Impact, a non-profit organization. Tickets will be available on Universe and Ticketmaster.

Companies can also partner on the event as a turnkey employee/client opportunity to showcase their dedication to diversity and inclusion, offer families a meaningful way to gather and align with our mission. Also features brand inclusion in a full-page Sunday New York Times. See more about the packages here.

About Girls With Impact

Girls With Impact, a national non-profit, is the nation’s only live online business & entrepreneurship program for teen girls, offered year-round. The 10-week, after-school “mini-MBA” moves girls from idea to a business plan and venture pitch, driving improvements in confidence, leadership, college readiness and professional skills for success. Watch this.