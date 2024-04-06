× Expand Ron Wilbur Roller derby action. A Madison Roller Derby matchup in 2019.

media release: All games are doors open at 5 p.m. with the first whistle at 6 p.m. and will be double-headers. Games will be located at the ARENA at Alliant Energy Center (1919 Alliant Energy Center Way), which has wheelchair accessible parking, entrances, and seating. Food, beverage, and league merchandise will all be available for purchase.

Individual game tickets and season passes are available online at madisonrollerderby.org/ tickets.html or at the door: Online ticket pre-sales are $18 for adults, $10 for children 4-11 (under 4 are always free). Tickets at the door will be $20. Online Ticket Sales will close at 12pm the day of the bout. We strongly encourage buying tickets in advance as we do sometimes sell out!

SEASON DATES:

December 9 - Game 1: Reservoir Dolls vs. Quad Squad, Game 2: Unholy Rollers vs. Vaudeville Vixens

January 20 - Game 1: Reservoir Dolls vs. Vaudeville Vixens, Game 2: Team Unicorn vs. TBD

February 17 - Game 1: Quad Squad vs. Unholy Rollers, Game 2: MRD Travel team vs. TBD

March 16 - Game 1: Home team mixer! Game 2: MRD travel team vs. TBD

April 6 - Game 1: Unholy Rollers vs. Reservoir Dolls, Game 2: Quad Squad vs. Vaudeville Vixens

April 26-28: UDDER CHAOS invitational tournament

MRD is also in the process of fundraising and location scouting to find a new venue for practices, as their longtime home at Fast Forward Skate Center was demolished earlier this year. Visit www.madisonrollerderby.org to find out more about the process and how you can help, and to get information about other upcoming events, how to join the league (either as a skater or volunteer), or anything else!

We extend our sincere gratitude to the entire community for your support over the past 19 years of the league’s existence, and especially to all those who have helped ensure our survival during the pandemic.