press release: Madison’s premier roller derby league, Madison Roller Derby, is thrilled to announce their return to public games after a long pandemic pause. The first opportunity for the public to cheer on MRD’s four home teams comes on Saturday, December 10, with a double-header at Keva Sports Center in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Two more double-header events will follow on January 21 and February 11, all at Keva. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first whistle blows at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at madisonrollerderby.org/ tickets.html or at the door: Online ticket pre-sales are $18 for adults, $10 for children 4-11 (under 4 are always free). Tickets at the door will be $20. Online Ticket Sales will close at 12pm the day of the bout. We strongly encourage buying tickets in advance as our new venue has limited seating!

The league has been working hard to return to practices and building a more equitable and accessible structure and culture for all participants. A draft of returning, new, and transferring skaters was held in October that ensured all eligible skaters have a home team and we’re excited to see both familiar and new faces take the track for this delayed and long-anticipated season.

MRD is also in the process of fundraising and location scouting to find a new venue for practices, as their longtime home at Fast Forward Skate Center faces demolition in spring of 2023. Visit www.madisonrollerderby.org to find out more about the process and how you can help, and to get information about other upcoming events, how to join the league (either as a skater or volunteer), or anything else!

We extend our sincere gratitude to the entire community for your support over the past 18 years of the league’s existence, and especially to all those who have helped ensure our survival during the pandemic.