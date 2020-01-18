Madison Roller Derby
Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Steve Jurkovic
press release: Doors at 5pm, action at 6pm. Action is at the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center!
It is the mission of Madison Roller Derby to provide a safe, inclusionary space to foster the development of a competitive women's flat track roller derby athletic program, build leadership skills through volunteer opportunities, and make a positive impact in our community by serving as role models for our peers and future generations.
