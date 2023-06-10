× Expand Ron Wilbur Roller derby action. A Madison Roller Derby matchup in 2019.

media release: Roller derby competition will return to the Alliant Energy Center this year, as Madison Roller Derby (MRD) begins a new residency at the Arena at Alliant Energy Center.

The move comes just in time, as the league’s longtime practice space at Fast Forward Skate Center is slated for demolition and redevelopment this summer.

MRD had held games at both the Coliseum and the Exhibition Halls of the Alliant Energy Center for over a decade, but will now move into the Arena for both practices and upcoming games and tournaments. The league continues its search for a dedicated practice space to call their own and is raising money and taking leads on finding an appropriate space to meet their needs.

“Our league is nearly 20 years old, making it one of the oldest roller derby organizations in the world, and it’s important to keep that tradition alive and growing,” says Wendy Wilbur (aka Allie Gator), MRD’s Executive Director. “The loss of Fast Forward is going to be felt by more than just our community and we hope to see a new public rink opened in the future. In the meantime, we’re thankful to the Alliant Energy Center for working with us to make the Arena available for some of our practices and games, so that we can continue to build our league and our community while hunting for a truly permanent home.”

MRD will host a series of public games (otherwise known as bouts) at the Arena over the course of the year. Details and ticketing info is available at www.madisonrollerderby.org for the June 10 game, and will be available soon for all future events, but mark your calendars:

Saturday, June 10: Dairyland Dolls (MRD’s travel team) vs. Ohio Roller Derby

Saturday and Sunday, September 23-24: Udder Chaos invitational tournament

Saturday, October 10: Halloween mixer game and Zombie Prom

Saturday, December 9: First game of Season 19 of home team play

More Season 19 event dates to come later