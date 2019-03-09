Madison Roller Derby

× Expand Steve Jurkovic

press release: SEASON 15 GAME 3!!! The action is going to kick off with the Vaudeville Vixens against the Unholy Rollers followed by the Reservoir Dolls MRD vs the Quad Squad MRD.

Doors at 5pm, action at 6pm. Action is at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center!

Tickets are $12 in advance if bought at one of our ticket outlets in Madison before game day.

Online ticket pre-sales are $14 for adults, $8 for children 4-11 (under 4 are always FREE) Tickets at the door are $17.

Don’t forget! Military, senior (55+), student discount at the door with valid ID; price at door $14 (regular $17).

A portion of the proceeds from this bout will go to benefit Goodman Community Center

AFTERPARTY at I/O Arcade Bar