× Expand Steve Jurkovic

press release: Doors at 5pm, action at 6pm. Action is at the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center!

It is the mission of Madison Roller Derby to provide a safe, inclusionary space to foster the development of a competitive women's flat track roller derby athletic program, build leadership skills through volunteer opportunities, and make a positive impact in our community by serving as role models for our peers and future generations.