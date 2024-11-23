× Expand Ron Wilbur Roller derby action. A Madison Roller Derby matchup in 2019.

media release: Welcome to Season 20. We have some surprises for you!

New This Season: Doors Open at 4pm with First Whistle at 5pm!

Also New: Cosmic Crush! MRD is proud to present our most Science-y team! Meet them below!

** Very Important Game Day Info

Parking: We will be sharing the Alliant Campus with Madison's local gaming convention. This means you'll want to show up early because parking will be tight.

Wheel Toss Prizes! To Celebrate the event, the Dairy Land Dolls will be hosting their famous Wheel Toss between Game 1 and 2. The prize basket will include $150 dollars in gift cards to Noble Knight Games as well as MRD merch and other cow themed goodies. No cash? That's cool, we take Venmo!

Single Ticket Prices: Adult: $18; Senior/Student/Military: $14; Child (5-11yr): $10; Child under 4yr: Free

Season Pass: Adult: $70; Child: $40

A message from the Crushers: The pink team formerly known as the Vaudeville Vixens is thrilled to announce its new name in advance of the first bout for Season 20. We will now be taking the track as Cosmic Crush! Going by Cosmos or Crushers for short, we represent all things space, from planets and comets to astronautic adventures! We will continue to use pink as our team color, proudly demonstrating the fierceness and vibrancy associated with the color. Grab your galaxy print leggings to pair with our new merch, and cheer us on this season!

We want to offer a special thanks to:

Amperslam for guiding us through the rebranding process and bringing our harebrained schemes to life with the most beautiful logo and jersey designs.

LaMarche Madness for keeping us and the project on track (haha).

The Cosmic Crush Rebrand Committee for giving your time and ideas and care to this process.

Derby Beast for being wonderful collaborative partners in the jersey design and production process.

The Psycho Kitties and Vaudeville Vixens of seasons past whose legacy and passion allowed us to reach for the stars!