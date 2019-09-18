Madison Roller Derby Sampler Skate

press release: Interested in trying out roller derby? Then come to one of our two Fall Session Sampler Skates!

Wednesday, September 18 @ 4:30pm or 7:45am on Saturday, September 21st. You only need to attend one, not both.

Sept. 18: https://www.facebook.com/events/377982212867727/

Sept. 21: https://www.facebook.com/events/819834948417886/

Attending a Sampler Skate is a requirement if you want to join the Wreckers team, but you do not have to join Wreckers if you come to a Sampler! In short, this is a commitment-free way to try out roller derby and meet some members of your local recreational roller derby team!

Cost is $5 per skater to cover rink costs. We will provide wrist guards, knee pads, elbow pads, and skates. We do have limited helmets to lend, so if you could bring one (bike helmets are ok!), that would be great. If you have your own skates and/or gear, you are of course free to bring those. :)

We will run through some basic skating drills suitable for beginners that will give you the feel for a real practice. Get ready to have fun and use your muscles!

We have a limited capacity! To make sure that your spot is secured, please email wreckers@madisonrollerderby.org to RSVP. Not sure if you can come or not? We will be able to take a limited number of skaters at the door. Please come early to fill out some forms!

Questions? Feel free to email membership at the address above, or just send us a facebook message through this page!