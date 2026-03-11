media release:

Madison's Big Sing (presented by Madison Youth Choirs) is a FREE community event for all ages and voices in the Starlight Theater at Madison Youth Arts Center (MYArts). Local music legends Tamera and Leotha Stanley, directors of Mt. Zion Gospel Choir, will lead the upcoming session on Saturday, April 11.

MYC has had the great pleasure of performing with Tamera and Leotha for more than 20 years at A Madison Symphony Christmas, and we're overjoyed to collaborate once again through this special free event for the whole community.

Thank you for helping us plan for attendance by completing the RSVP form on MYC's website at https://www. madisonyouthchoirs.org/the- big-sing

The MYArts lobby will open at 10:00am and the theater will open at 10:15am. Seating will be first-come, first-served, regardless of your RSVP. Additional information on how and where to park near MYArts is included on the website.

THE BIG SING is supported by the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison, Madison Arts Commission, and Wisconsin Arts Board.

Event Date and Time:

Madison's Big Sing - Saturday, April 11, 2026 10:30am-11:30am

Location: Starlight Theater on the 4th floor at Madison Youth Arts Center (MYArts), 1055 E. Mifflin Street, Madison, WI 53703