Madison Savoyards Auditions

media release: Auditions for Iolanthe will be held on the Drury Stage at the ﻿Bartell Theatre, 113 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703, Saturday, January 25 (2-5:45pm) and Sunday, January 26 (2-5:45pm).

While in-person auditions are preferred, we are also open to receiving recorded submissions. If you would like to submit a recording, please use the same sign-up form and follow the directions found in the "If you are submitting a recorded audition" section.

If auditioning for a principal role, please prepare 2 contrasting pieces in English. Those auditioning for chorus-only may prepare 1 or 2 pieces.

An accompanist will be at the auditions, so please have your music organized in a three-ring binder, and have it well marked. Plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to your audition warmed up ready to sing with your filled out audition form and schedule conflict sheet. We will hold a brief group choreography session following your audition; be prepared to stay for a maximum of 30 minutes following your audition, if possible.

We continue to monitor the county's case numbers and will follow Dane County Public Health recommendations during the rehearsal schedule. We recommend but do not require Covid-19 vaccination and wearing masks while indoors.