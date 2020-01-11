Madison Savoyards Auditions

press release: It's Frederick's Birthday, and Madison Savoyards will be celebrating with Gilbert & Sullivan's PIRATES OF PENZANCE, one of their best-loved works. Performances are August 21 - 23, 2020 at Madison College's Mitby Theater with rehearsals starting Sunday, July 19th.

Production Staff:

J. Adam Shelton, Stage Director

Sergei Pavlov, Music Director

Sarah Luedtke, Production Manager

Cindy Severt, Choreographer

FALL AUDITIONS:

DATES: January 11, 1-4pm

LOCATION: January 11th: 6441 Enterprise Lane, Suite 213, Madison WI 53719

For those auditioning for principal parts, please prepare two selections in English; Chorus-only auditions may prepare one selection in English. An accompanist will be provided: please bring sheet music in a 3 ring binder with holes punched and cuts clearly marked. A resume and head-shot will be requested via email, once your audition time has been set.

If you have any questions, please email Sarah Luedtke at oneluedtke@gmail.com