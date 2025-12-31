Madison Savoyards Auditions

media release: The Madison Savoyards are excited to announce auditions for the Wisconsin Premiere of The McAdo. This rendition of The Mikado takes Gilbert and Sullivan's topsy-turvy tale and sets it in the Scottish Highlands. Learn more and register with the form linked here

This adaptation of The Mikado, set in Scotland, was developed by Gilbert & Sullivan Austin and has been staged as nearby as Minneapolis and as far away as across the pond. While the setting and character names are updated and altered, it's otherwise the same topsy-turvy tale that has delighted audiences worldwide for well over a century. If you have any questions about this adaptation feel free to reach out to us at madison.savoyards@gmail.com or myself directly via bradley@bradleyjcarter.com

We will be performing with a reduced orchestra on the Drury Stage at the Bartell Theatre in downtown Madison from July 31-August 9, with rehearsals beginning June 21. Our Stage Director is Sam D. White and our music director is Alessio Tranchell.

AUDITION INFORMATION:

LOCATION: The Bartell Theatre, 113 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI

SUN, FEB 01 6:30pm - 9:30pm and

MON, FEB 02, 6:30pm - 9:30pm

WHAT: Please prepare ONE accompanied piece in English

We will provide an accompanist-- please have your music organized in a three-ring binder, and have it well marked. Plan to arrive 10 minutes prior to your audition warmed up ready to sing; each audition will be no more than 6 minutes.

CALLBACK AUDITION (by request): WED FEB 04, 6:30pm - 9:30pm

6:30pm - 8:00pm Session I Callback

8:00pm - 9:30pm Session II Callback

All candidates for principal and ensemble roles will be asked to return for callback auditions for either the 6:30 or 8pm session. Excerpts for dialog and music will be sent with your callback request, and a group choreography audition will take place (wear comfortable shoes / clothing). Please plan to return for this audition.