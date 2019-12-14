Madison Savoyards Auditions

press release: It's Frederick's Birthday, and Madison Savoyards will be celebrating with Gilbert & Sullivan's PIRATES OF PENZANCE, one of their best-loved works. Performances are August 21 - 23, 2020 at Madison College's Mitby Theater with rehearsals starting Sunday, July 19th.

Production Staff:

J. Adam Shelton, Stage Director

Sergei Pavlov, Music Director

Sarah Luedtke, Production Manager

FALL AUDITIONS:

DATES: December 14, 1 - 4pm and December 21, 1 - 4pm

LOCATION: Asbury United Methodist, 6101 University Ave, Madison, WI 53705

For those auditioning for principal parts, please prepare two selections in English; Chorus-only auditions may prepare one selection in English. An accompanist will be provided: please bring sheet music in a 3 ring binder with holes punched and cuts clearly marked. A resume and head-shot will be requested via email, once your audition time has been set.

If you have any questions, please email Sarah Luedtke at oneluedtke@gmail.com