Madison Savoyards
Monona Library 1000 Nichols Road, Monona, Wisconsin
media release: A comedic concert program featuring Arthur Sullivan's one act opera The Zoo alongside a selection of additional Sullivan favorites will take place at
The Forum Room at Monona Public Library,
1000 Nichols Rd, Madison, WI 53716,
Sunday, March 2 at 2:30 pm
and
Saturday, March 8 at 2:30 pm
When arriving at the Monona Library, we recommend parking in the lot off of Healy Lane and entering on the lower level.
Info
Music, Theater & Dance