Madison Savoyards

media release: A comedic concert program featuring Arthur Sullivan's one act opera The Zoo alongside a selection of additional Sullivan favorites will take place at

﻿The Forum Room at Monona Public Library,

1000 Nichols Rd, Madison, WI 53716,

Sunday, March 2 at 2:30 pm

and

Saturday, March 8 at 2:30 pm

When arriving at the Monona Library, we recommend parking in the lot off of Healy Lane and entering on the lower level.

Monona Library 1000 Nichols Road, Monona, Wisconsin
Music, Theater & Dance
