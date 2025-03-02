Madison Savoyards

media release: A comedic concert program featuring Arthur Sullivan's one act opera The Zoo alongside a selection of additional Sullivan favorites will take place at

﻿The Forum Room at Monona Public Library,

1000 Nichols Rd, Madison, WI 53716,

Sunday, March 2 at 2:30 pm

and

Saturday, March 8 at 2:30 pm

When arriving at the Monona Library, we recommend parking in the lot off of Healy Lane and entering on the lower level.