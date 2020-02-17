Madison School Board Candidates' Forum

RSVP

Lincoln Elementary School 909 Sequoia Trail, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: ﻿The 100 Black Men of Madison, in cooperation vital community organizations, will stage a Candidate Forum involving those that seek to represent the School Board of the Madison Metropolitan School District.

Candidates Christina Gomez Schmidt, Karen Ball, and Maia Pearson will participate in this important community engagement opportunity.

The event will be held 6:30 PM in the Cafeteria of Lincoln Elementary School, 909 Sequoia Trail, Madison, Wisconsin 53713.

Info

Lincoln Elementary School 909 Sequoia Trail, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Kids & Family, Public Notices
608-205-8572
