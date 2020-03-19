Madison School Board Candidates' Forum

Google Calendar - Madison School Board Candidates' Forum - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison School Board Candidates' Forum - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison School Board Candidates' Forum - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Madison School Board Candidates' Forum - 2020-03-19 18:00:00

RSVP

Wright Middle School 1717 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: ﻿The 100 Black Men of Madison, in cooperation vital community organizations, will stage a Candidate Forum involving those those that will contest the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Directors, 7 April.

Candidates Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt who seek representation of Seat # 6 and Nicki Vander Meulen and Wayne Strong who seek representation for Seat # 7 have agreed to participate.

The event will be held 6:00 PM at James C. Wright Middle School, 1717 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713.

Info

Wright Middle School 1717 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Kids & Family, Public Notices
608-205-8572
RSVP
Google Calendar - Madison School Board Candidates' Forum - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison School Board Candidates' Forum - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison School Board Candidates' Forum - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Madison School Board Candidates' Forum - 2020-03-19 18:00:00