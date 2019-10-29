Madison School Superintendent Search

press release: The Madison school board is seeking community input for its search for the district’s next superintendent. The district will hold community input sessions on October 29 at Memorial High School and October 30 at La Follette High School.

“Selecting a new superintendent is the most important task we have as a board, and we are starting the process by asking our community for input,” Board President Gloria Reyes said. “Input and ideas from our staff, students, families and community partners will help us shape the profile of what we are looking for in our next superintendent.”

Community input sessions will be held at:

- 7pm, Tuesday, October 29 at Memorial High School

- 7pm, Wednesday, October 30 at La Follette High School

Input will be used to create a unique leadership profile of what the community is looking for in its next school district leader. That profile will help to guide the board’s search process.

If unable to attend, members of the community are also invited to complete a survey online at www.mmsd.org/ superintendentsearch. More details on the search process and timeline are also available online.