Madison Schools Closed

press release: The Madison Metropolitan School District will close all summer school programs on Friday, July 19 due to projected high temperatures. All summer school programs, enrichment courses, extended school year and afternoon Madison School & Community Recreation programs at summer school sites will be canceled. To find out the status of all other MSCR programs please check the MSCR website (www.mscr.org) or call 608-204-3000. For daycare programs housed at MMSD sites, families should contact their daycare provider for specific information.