Madison Schools Community Input Session

media release: The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) will host a series of upcoming public input sessions focused on Phase 2 projects included in the district’s facilities referendum work.

Session dates, times and locations are as follow:

Orchard Ridge Elementary School/Akira R. Toki Middle School

5602 Russett Rd., Madison, WI 53711

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Cafeteria

Cherokee Heights Middle School

4301 Cherokee Dr., Madison, WI 53711

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Library

Ray F. Sennett Middle School

502 Pflaum Rd., Madison, WI 53716

Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Cafeteria

The sessions will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about planned upgrades at these schools and to share feedback directly with the teams responsible for designing and building them.

“Community voice has been central to every step of this work,” said Scott Chehak, MMSD senior executive director of building services. “These sessions give families, neighbors and community members a meaningful opportunity to help shape learning environments that will serve students and the broader public for decades to come.”

Phase 2 projects were made possible by strong community support for the district’s facilities referendum. In addition to improving learning spaces for students, the upgraded schools are designed to function as community assets, supporting neighborhood use and strengthening connections between schools and the communities they serve.

Community members are encouraged to attend the session associated with their school or neighborhood, though all are welcome to participate in any meeting.

Additional information about MMSD’s facilities referendum projects is available on the district’s website.