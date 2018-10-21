Madison Scottish Country Dancers Youth Class

press release: Madison Scottish Country Dancers are offering a 6-session class to introduce young people to the fun, interactive social dancing of Scotland. Classes will be held at from 6-7 pm Sundays, Oct. 21 - Dec. 2, at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 953 Jenifer St, Madison (no class Nov. 25). No dance experience necessary, all youths ages 7 to 18 are welcome. Suggested donation is $25 per participant for all 6 classes, $10 for sibling and free for 3rd child in family. Includes free admission to dance party on Sunday afternoon, Dec 9. The class is sponsored by Madison Scottish Country Dancers and taught by certified instructors Janice Lacock and Kate Deck. For more information or to register, contact Kate Deck, kdeck@tds.net or 608-232-0512, or visit our website, madisonscottishcountrydancers. org .