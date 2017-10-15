Madison Scottish Country Dancers Youth Class

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Looking for a fun activity for your kids this Fall?  Madison Scottish Country Dancers are offering a 6-session class to introduce youths ages 7-18 to the fun, interactive social dancing of Scotland. No dance experience necessary! Classes meet 6-7 pm Sundays, Oct. 15 - Dec. 3, at Wil-Mar Center, 953 Jenifer St. (no class 11/5 and 11/11). Taught by certified instructors Janice Lacock and Kate Deck.  Suggested donation is $25/child for all 6 classes, $10 for sibling, free for third child in family.  Register with Kate, kdeck@tds.net or 608-232-0512.

Info
Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Dancing, Kids & Family
608-233-2956
