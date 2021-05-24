Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

press release: Auditions for All's Well That Ends Well

May 24 6-9 PM, May 25 6-9 PM, Lakeview Moravian Church, 3565 Tulane Ave.

madisonshakespeare.org/ auditions for registrations (required)

Madison Shakespeare Company and director Kendra C. Thompson are now accepting audition candidates for its Summer 2021 presentation of All’s Well That Ends Well, with performances July 23-August 1 at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater in Waunakee. (Interested in participating in a design, crew, or other backstage capacity? Please email us!)

Auditions will be held on May 24 and 25 outdoors at Lakeview Moravian Community Church, 3565 Tulane Ave. in Madison. Pre-registration is required.

Most candidates will be asked first to submit a video audition of a memorized comedic Shakespeare monologue under two minutes. To begin your audition and submit your video (if needed) please see madisonshakespeare.org/ auditions and register.