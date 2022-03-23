Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

press release: Audition March 23, 24, and 27 for Madison Shakespeare Company's July 15-24 2022 production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kendra C. Thompson. Candidates who have never appeared in an MSC production will be asked to present two memorized Shakespearean monologues. One should be a selection from the audition sides packet provided by MSC. The second should be from any Shakespeare play other than Much Ado, and be less than two minutes. All candidates may be asked to participate in scene readings.

March 23, March 24 and March 27, 6:30-9:30 PM, Common Grace (formerly Lakeview Moravian Church), 3565 Tulane Ave.

All candidates should register for a time at madisonshakespeare.org/ auditions. Appointments will begin at 6:30 PM. Candidates will be contacted via email with their appointment time.

Callbacks, if necessary, will be held on March 30 and 31. Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of May 24, 2022.

All candidates are advised that these auditions are indoors at Common Grace (formerly Lakeview Moravian Church), 3565 Tulane Ave. in Madison and are subject to changes in Public Health Madison and Dane County policy, which may occur at any time.