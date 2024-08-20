Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

media release: Auditions are now open for the US national premiere performance of The Blue Comet by Eden Phillpotts, the pioneering celestial apocalypse science fiction stage comedy opening November 1 at the Bartell Theatre in Madison, produced by Madison Shakespeare Company.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of September 9, 2024. Pre-registration on the Madison Shakespeare Company website is not required but is strongly encouraged and requested.

Auditions are at the Bartell Theatre's Drury Stage, 113 E. Mifflin St. in Madison, at 6:30 pm Aug. 20-22.

RSVP: madisonshakespeare.org/ auditions

The production takes place in the London village of Hampstead in the year 1926, in the home of bibliophile Christopher Bedale, his sister Jane, and Christopher's three children. The Bedales face three simultaneous crises:

- Their expenses exceed their income

- A giant comet is on a collision course with Earth

- Their long-lost Australian relative is coming to visit.

A full breakdown of available roles is available on the audition signup page.