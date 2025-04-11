Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

media release: Auditions are now open for the July 2025 summer mainstage presentation by Madison Shakespeare Company: The Comedy of Errors, directed by John Hendel, performing July 18-27 at Madison Country Day School amphitheater.

Auditions are April 11, 12, and 13, at Eastmorland Community Center, 3565 Tulane Ave.

All roles are available, including these madcap characters:

Egeon – Morose verbose storyteller

Pinch – Hapless quack doctor

Courtesan – A proud entrepreneuse [sic]

Adriana – Classic woman-scorned

Antipholuses – One scared of witches, the other scared of his wife

Dromios – Energetic pratfall machines

Some candidates will be asked to present a memorized, comedic Shakespearean monologue. The selection should be from any Shakespeare play other than The Comedy of Errors, and be one minute or less. All candidates may be asked to participate in scene readings.

Appointments will begin at April 11: 6:30 PM; April 12: 4:00 PM; April 13: 4:00 PM. You will be contacted via email with your appointment time.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of June 1, 2025.