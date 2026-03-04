Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

media release: Madison Shakespeare Company Summer 2026 Auditions

Glenwood Moravian Church, 725 Gilmore St., Madison

March 27, 6:30 PM

March 28, 6:30 PM

March 29, 3 PM

Registration (required): https://madisonshakespeare.org/auditions

Audition signup is now open for MSC’s Summer Of Surprises 2026 featuring the June 19-28 presentation of Thomas Heywood’s historical comedy Edward the Fourth at Madison Children's Museum, and the July 24-August 2 collection of European folk stories Boris Borisovich’s Wonder Tales at Madison Country Day School.

Performers sought for roles in both productions. Character descriptions, monologue requirements, and other details available at the registration link. Registration is required.

Video submissions are permitted from out-of-town participants who expect to be in the Madison area during rehearsal and performance but cannot attend auditions.