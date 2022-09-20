Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

press release:Auditions for A Valentine's Affair 2023

September 20 6:30 PM; September 22 6:30 PM, Common Grace, 3565 Tulane Ave.

Sign up to audition September 20 and 22 for Madison Shakespeare Company's collections of classic love scenes directed by Annie Jay:

A Valentine's Affair, February 9-11 2023, 7:30 PM at Brink Lounge in Madison

Shakespeare's Lovers In June, June 3-4 2023, 2 PM at Tyranena Brewing in Lake Mills

Candidates who have never appeared in an MSC production will be asked to present a memorized Shakespearean monologue no longer than two minutes. Choose from any Shakespeare text that illustrates your capabilities and range.

These auditions are to fill two positions in our existing ensemble. We are looking for:

- A performer who would suit roles such as Juliet, Bianca (Taming), Isabella (Measure), and Hero (Much Ado).

- A performer who would suit roles such as Lady Capulet, Lady Macbeth, Cleopatra, Titania, and Beatrice (Much Ado).

If you do not consider yourself a good fit for roles like these, please join us for a future audition. Appointments begin at 6:30 PM on audition nights. Auditions to be held at Common Grace, 3565 Tulane Ave. in Madison. Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of November 20, 2022. All candidates must register at https://madisonshakespeare. org/auditions to be scheduled.