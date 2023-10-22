Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

media release: Auditions for A Valentine's Affair 2024

October 22, 3-6 PM; October 23, 6:30-9:30 PM, Common Grace, 3565 Tulane Ave.

Sign up to audition October 22 and 23 for Madison Shakespeare Company’s collections of classic love scenes, A Valentine’s Affair (February 2024) and Shakespeare’s Lovers In June (June 2024) directed by Annie Jay.

This season we are looking for:

– Performers who would suit roles such as Rosalind and Celia, Hermia and Helena, Viola, Juliet, Bianca, Isabella, Julia, and Hero.

– Performers who would suit roles such as Benedick, Petruchio, Orlando, Demetrius, Lysander, Autolycus, Dromio, Silvius, Romeo, Valentine, and Sir Andrew.

If you do not consider yourself a good fit for roles like these, please join us for a future audition.

Auditions will be held at Common Grace, 3565 Tulane Ave. in Madison. Enter the building through the door marked “OFFICE.”

Audition sides will be provided. All candidates should register by filling in the form at madisonshakespeare.org/ auditions .