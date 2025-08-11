Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

× Expand courtesy Madison Shakespeare Company Jason Compton, Heather Klinke and Madeleine O'Keefe, from left, in a scene from "Women Beware Women." Jason Compton, Heather Klinke and Madeleine O'Keefe, from left, in a scene from "Women Beware Women," performed in "A Valentine's Affair," 2023.

media release: Auditions are now open August 11, 12, and 13 for Madison Shakespeare Company's October 31 - November 8 2025 production of dark comedy Women Beware Women by Thomas Middleton, one of Shakespeare's finest successors. Many candidates will be asked to present a monologue. All candidates may be asked to participate in scene readings.

Registration (required): https:// madisonshakespeare.org/ auditions

You will be contacted via email with your appointment time.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of September 1, 2025. Rehearsals will begin on or about September 15, 2025.

Auditions are at the Bartell Theatre's Drury Stage, 113 E. Mifflin St in Madison.

Performances on the Bartell Theatre Drury Stage.

The production is set in Florence, Italy in the early 1960s.

All roles are available for a variety of stage types. Please see the required signup at madisonshakespeare.org/ auditions for full details.