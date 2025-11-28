Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

media release: Auditions for Shakespeare's Measure For Measure

Jan 9, 6:30 PM; Jan 10, 2:00 PM, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, WI

Registration required: https://madisonshakespeare.org/auditions/

Madison Shakespeare Company is seeking 10-13 performers for the April 24-May 2 production of Shakespeare’s Measure For Measure, directed by Dustin J. Martin. In this adaptation on the intimate Evjue stage, many performers will play multiple roles. Auditions are January 9 at 6:30 PM and January 10 at 2:00 PM on the Bartell Theatre’s Evjue stage.

There is no advance preparation for the audition although familiarity with Measure For Measure is valuable. Readings will be provided at check-in the day of your audition.