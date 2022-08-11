media release: MADISON SINGS!

Co-sponsored by First Unitarian Society of Madison and Madison Symphony Chorus

A new community singing event. Come together with singers from other Madison-area singers to sing a choral masterwork. Open to the public! All are welcome!

Thursday, August 11 ~ Vivaldi's "Gloria"

6:30pm Rehearse ... 7:30pm Sing through it like a performance ... 8:30 Done!

* No audience, just singing for enjoyment. Dress casual.

* Scores provided, or bring your own.

* Piano or organ accompaniment.

* First Unitarian Society of Madison (GPS: 900 University Bay Drive, Madison). Enter under the solar panels.

* Suggested donation $10. No registration needed.

* We will sing masked.

For singers in area choirs, a "Madison Sings!" event is a great way to get your voice back in shape for the coming performance season! Help us get the word out! Invite friends. Look for our Facebook post to Like and Share. For more information, email drewc@fusmadison.org.