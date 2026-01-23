Madison Stands with Minneapolis: Ice Out for Good

from the Wisconsin Resist website: We stand in solidarity with Minneapolis for an all-out strike on 1/23!

More than 50 unions and organizations have called for a day of “No Work, No School, No Shopping” across Minnesota! They demand justice for Renee Nicole Good, a halt to all deportations, and for ICE to get out!

We encourage as many as possible to follow their example and build for the largest possible day of action on 1/23! We will be out at the Lady Forward statue at 5:30 PM on 1/23 to rally in solidarity with MN.

If you’re sick of this administration and want to build the widest possible fightback, join us!