Madison Story Sharing

media release: PBS Wisconsin will host six Madison community story sharing sessions for the latest installment in the Wisconsin Hometown Stories series, scheduled to air in 2027.

At each community story sharing session, the documentary’s producers and other station representatives will host a conversation with attendees to learn more about the people and places that tell Madison’s unique history. These sessions will help identify critical stories and inform the documentary’s development.

Two community story sharing sessions will be held at each event. Session one will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Session two will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 1, in the community room at the Madison College Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St., Madison.

Thursday, April 3, in the first floor classroom at the Bayview Community Center, 103 La Mariposa Ln., Madison. Free childcare will be available for this session.

Monday, April 7, in the multipurpose room at the Vera Court Neighborhood Center, 614 Vera Ct., Madison.

Individuals do not need to attend more than one session.

No RSVP is required. Seating is limited. For questions or to request accommodations, please call 608-265-5037.

“PBS Wisconsin is proud to focus on the rich history of Madison in the next chapter of our Wisconsin Hometown Stories series,” said Jon Miskowski, PBS Wisconsin Director of Television. “The series is built upon a deep collaboration with a community to preserve and share its story. The process begins with listening to people share their stories and their sense of what defines their hometown. These story sharing sessions are a great opportunity for the people of Madison to become a part of the documentary’s development.”

You can also share your story with PBS Wisconsin on this website form: pbswisconsin.org/madison- stories. The form is available in English, Spanish and Hmong.

Watch all of the Wisconsin Hometown Stories documentaries at pbswisconsin.org/ hometownstories.

Wisconsin Hometown Stories: Madison is a partnership of PBS Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Current funding for Wisconsin Hometown Stories: Madison is provided by the Wooden Nickel Fund, John J. Frautschi Family Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Dr. Henry Anderson, Leon Price, Mary Ann Woodke, the Focus Fund for Wisconsin Programs and Friends of PBS Wisconsin.

PBS Wisconsin is a service of the Educational Communications Board and University of Wisconsin-Madison.

PBS Wisconsin is a place to grow through learning on WHA-TV, Madison; WPNE-TV, Green Bay; WHRM-TV, Wausau; WLEF-TV, Park Falls; WHLA-TV, La Crosse; and WHWC-TV, Menomonie-Eau Claire.