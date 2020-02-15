press release: Madison Story Slam is celebrating five years of producing live storytelling events and podcasts in Madison on Saturday February 15! We will be at The Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, doors open at 6:00pm, stories start at 7pm. Sponsored by Ale Asylum. Free Pizza Hut pizza provided.

We have 14 of the best storytellers that have ever graced the Madison Story Slam stage who will be telling a selection of the best stories we've ever heard from our stage:

Ben Klepzig, Bradley Glassel , Charles Payne, Dave Nelson, Melissa Hammond, Zachary Shea, David Heinen, Tyson Purcell, Jessica Regan, Graham Callis, Tom Schmidt, Jonah Solheim, David Rostad, Shauna Jungdahl.

www.facebook.com/madisonstorys lam for more details.