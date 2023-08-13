Madison Story Slam: Stand Up Stories

media release: On the closing night of Madison Comedy Week come hang at The Bur Oak with us as we're joined by 10 comedians for 10 stories! As a break from our usual format, this is not an open mic event. 10 comedians have already been booked, and they are waiting to wow our audience with their stories. If you're looking for comedy, we got it. Stories? We got that, too.

Doors at 4:30; Show at 5:00

Admission is $10

https://madisonstoryslam.org/

https://www.madisoncomedyweek.net/

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.